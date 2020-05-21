ISG Showcases Year’s Best Digital Transformation Projects

2020 Digital Case Study Book features 25 high-impact solutions

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the publication of Scaling Digital: 25 Stories of Innovation, the third annual e-book profiling 25 industry-leading examples of recent digital transformation success.

The new book from ISG Research showcases winning enterprise/provider partnerships on projects ranging from the use of blockchain to transform the international payments experience for customers of a Spanish multinational commercial bank; a digital automation solution that enriches self-service capabilities for fans on a sports broadcaster’s NCAA Bracket Challenge and its Fantasy Football and Fantasy Baseball offerings, and an AI-powered virtual assistant that analyzes and categorizes email requests for one of the world’s largest brewers.

An expert ISG digital review committee selected the top 25 projects for the book from submissions received from technology and service providers worldwide. The independent panel evaluated each submission by interviewing the enterprise customer and its service and technology providers, assessing the impact of each transformation on the customer's business and indexing various other evaluation criteria.

Across the 25 case studies included in the e-book are examples of innovative projects for clients in industries ranging from oil and gas, travel and transportation, agriculture, banking and finance, telecommunications, waste management, broadcasting and education. They include:

Zensar’s work with Avis Fleet to develop and deploy a next-generation, global, integrated fleet management system that improves customer and vendor interfaces across several new business processes, achieving up to 30 percent savings on infrastructure costs;

A rapid transformation by ThoughtWorks and Development Bank of Singapore to enable the bank’s payment platform to rapidly meet the goal of doubling the bank’s existing user base to 3.5 million by 2023 and launch digital payments in 17 additional markets;

The fastest-ever replacement of airline reservation, inventory and departure control systems, successfully and safely completed by Air Canada and Hexaware in 24 months, with 100 percent on-time flight departures on implementation day and reusable digital assets that have increased productivity by 35 percent; and

Encyclopedia Britannica’s (EB) partnership with Pactera EDGE to develop “Guardians of History,” a voice-controlled adventure game challenging kids to travel through ancient history from their smart speakers, which won EB recognition from voicebot.ai as one of the Top Twenty Brand Innovators in Voice Technology for 2019.

Scaling Digital: 25 Stories of Innovation includes thoroughly vetted profiles of the 25 winners. The service providers recognized in these case studies are (in alphabetical order): Birlasoft; Claranet; Cybage; Datamatics; DXC; EXL; HappiestMinds; Hexaware; Infosys; Kore.ai; L&T Infotech; Microland; Mindtree; Pactera; Sitel; Stefanini; Sutherland; TechMahindra; ThoughtWorks; UST Global; Yash, and Zensar. Three service providers—HappiestMinds, Sutherland and Zensar—are recognized with two case studies each.

“All global organizations are leaning on their strategic partners to collaborate on cutting-edge digital solutions that spur growth and customer engagement,” said Paul Gottsegen, partner and president, ISG Research and Client Experience. “Companies that demonstrate resiliency and sharpen their digital agendas will come out of the pandemic poised for growth. The ISG Digital Case Study Book tells the refreshing stories of how businesses are tapping into the brilliance of their digital providers to open new market opportunities.”

Electronic copies of the book have been distributed to ISG clients and other industry leaders. To request your copy, please visit this webpage.

