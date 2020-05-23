What 30 Years in the Distribution Industry Have Been Like: An Interview with Steven Odzer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Businessman Steven Odzer is the current CEO of YBT Industries of Henderson, NV. Although he has many projects in store for his latest company, such as signing an exclusive deal with the Vegas Golden Knights, Steven Odzer had to work his way up. In 2000, Steven Odzer was named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in the area of distribution in the year 2000. In this interview, he shares more interesting facts about his life.
Where did you complete your education?
“I went to Yeshiva of Flatbush High School in Brooklyn. Once I graduated, I attended the Brooklyn College Scholars program,” explained Steven Odzer.
Why did you get involved in the distribution industry?
“I once said that janitorial supplies are not sexy items, but it's big business. I think I always had the mentality of selling people products they needed. I started my first company at age 18 out of my parents’ basement. When I first started, I sold paper cups, napkins, and plates door to door in Flatbush, Brooklyn. I recognize it wasn’t a sexy business, but it was a business. It provided me a platform to create a business,” said Steven Odzer.
You’re so close to your family – what is the most essential advice your father gave you?
“My father taught me to surround myself with important people. I get my inspiration from the business connections I make. Two of my partners are billionaires, and I stay involved with the Republic Jewish Coalition. I recently joined the Economic Club, where I have been able to meet some of the most successful business leaders in the world,” Steven Odzer said.
Who are some talented people who have motivated you?
“Someone who inspired me is Barry Halper, owner of a small percentage of the New York Yankees. His advice was invaluable when I started my company. Banker, Edmond Safra also inspired and helped me a lot,” explained Steven Odzer.
What are some plans for the future you’re excited about?
“I am a big hockey fan, especially a Vegag Golden Knight fan, so I decided to merge two of my passions. We just announced a partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team. The partnership consists of the naming rights to their new arena in Henderson, Nevada. Lifeguard Arena will be our next significant partnership. The Arena is on schedule to open later this year,” Odzer explained.
Why did you decide to create the Stephen Odzer Scholarship program?
“Education is one of the most essential aspects of growth, and I want to help ensure that students can achieve their academic goals and success by limiting the financial burden the system has placed on higher education. The Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program is a way for me to give back to the community. This year’s winners have been picked, but for future scholarship opportunities, students can visit https://www.stephenodzerscholarship.com/,” said Odzer.
When he’s not growing his business or helping the community, Steven Odzer enjoys spending his time running after his grandchildren or catching a Yankees game.
