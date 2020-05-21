Allocadia Launches Marketing Performance Management Maturity Playbook

Playbook to Improve Marketing Foundations to Support Long Term Business Impact

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allocadia , the leader in Marketing Performance Management (MPM), has published its MPM Maturity Playbook: A Self-Led Guide to Assessing and Improving Your Marketing Organization’s Approach . It’s detailed framework outlines concrete steps marketers need to take to improve their operational foundation in five core dimensions that drive business impact. With marketers looking for ways to navigate the economic recovery and drive long-term success, this playbook will ensure they’re creating the right foundation for excellence in strategic planning, investment management and marketing performance.



“At Poly, we rely on our partners to not just deliver technology, but provide strategic guidance and best practices,” said Jenifer Salzwedel, Senior Director of Marketing Operations & Enablement at Poly. “From day one Allocadia has been a trusted strategic partner. Now with this personalized playbook, we’re working with Allocadia to assess where we’re excelling, like investment management, and where we have opportunities for improvement, such as ROMI. We’re laying out the specific actions we need to take to become best in class in marketing performance management.”

Allocadia enables more than 14,000 marketers at B2B and B2C organizations to plan strategically, invest with purpose, and ultimately make better decisions to maximize marketing’s impact on the business. This maturity model will further support Allocadia’s customers with our step by step guidance on how to become high performing marketing organizations.

Allocadia’s framework supports every stage of marketing performance maturity, helping all marketing organizations improve their approach to agile planning, investment and performance efficiency. “Setting best practices for your organization around planning and investment processes allows for the advancement toward a well-equipped team set on accomplishing the highest levels of success,” said Kathleen Schaub, IDC Analyst and Vice President of IDC’s CMO Advisory service. “Frameworks that support an agile approach to marketing planning and budget management support the operational excellence marketers need in today’s turbulent environment.”

The MPM Maturity Playbook is a core part of Allocadia’s customer-first culture, which focuses on being a strategic partner to enterprise marketing organizations. Allocadia partners with every customer to create a customized playbook aligned to their business priorities, with clearly defined milestones and guidance on how to become a high-performing marketing organization. The MPM Maturity Playbook is available for public download here .

Allocadia’s Run Marketing Platform gives marketers the confidence to know where to invest their next dollar. The recognized leader in Marketing Performance Management (MPM), Allocadia enables marketers to plan strategically, invest with purpose, measure the performance of their activities, and ultimately maximize marketing’s impact on the business. This gives marketers the ability to drive greater performance, increase ROI and improve alignment with corporate goals. Companies like GE Healthcare, Unilever, Informatica and Charles Schwab manage more than $25 billion marketing dollars within Allocadia, which enables them to save up to 40% of the time they spend on budgeting and planning as well as double their pipeline-to-spend ratio and ROI. Learn how to #RunMarketing at Allocadia.com.

