Black Hat USA Announces Briefings, Pricing, and Programs for 2020 Virtual Event

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hat, the world’s leading producer of information security events, today announces details for its virtual event, taking place August 1st – 6th. Black Hat USA virtual will offer a robust lineup of content including nearly 80 Trainings, 90 Briefings, community and sponsored programming, a virtual Business Hall, Arsenal program, PWNIE Awards, CISO Summit, and networking opportunities. With the the shift to an all-virtual event, information security professionals can participate in the same high-quality experience they have come to expect from a Black Hat event.



“Black Hat is committed to creating a virtual platform that brings together the global information security industry to share research and move the industry forward,” said Steve Wylie, General Manager, Black Hat. “We are thrilled to see our speakers, sponsors, and event partners rally together to help us transform Black Hat USA 2020 into a comprehensive virtual event.”

Briefings

Briefings will take place on August 5th and 6th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. An all-access Briefings pass will cost $995 and includes online access to all Briefings, the Arsenal program, community programs and resources, and sponsored sessions. It also includes Q&A opportunities with researchers, on-demand access to all Briefings after the event, and full access to the virtual Business Hall.

Presented by today’s most influential researchers and professionals, talks will span everything from cyber-physical systems research, election security, mobile vulnerabilities and more. A few highlights include:

Whispers Among the Stars: A Practical Look at Perpetrating (and Preventing) Satellite Eavesdropping Attacks: Presents an experimental look at attacking satellite broadband communications across land, air and sea, finding that an attacker can use $300 of home television equipment to spy from thousands of miles away.



Presents an experimental look at attacking satellite broadband communications across land, air and sea, finding that an attacker can use $300 of home television equipment to spy from thousands of miles away. Election Security: Securing America’s Future: The Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will outline how the U.S. is preparing to run a secure U.S. 2020 election in the midst of COVID-19.



The Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will outline how the U.S. is preparing to run a secure U.S. 2020 election in the midst of COVID-19. Stealthily Access Your Android Phones: Bypass the Bluetooth Authentication : Researchers will discuss a zero-day vulnerability that can bypass Android’s Bluetooth authentication process to gain profile access and steal sensitive information.

View the current list of Briefings here: blackhat.com/us-20/briefings/schedule/index.html

Community Programs

Black Hat will continue to host unique community programs and provide helpful resources and scholarships for information security professionals. Attendees can participate in thought-provoking conversations specific to the issues impacting information security professionals and will have access to helpful resources to navigate the uncertainly brought on by COVID-19. Scholarships are available for those in under-severed communities, those impacted by COVID-19 and more. For more information, visit: blackhat.com/html/community-connectedness.html . For scholarship details, visit: blackhat.com/us-20/scholarships.html

Business Hall

The virtual Business Hall will feature a variety of product zones including Incident Response, Risk & Compliance, Infrastructure Security, and more to showcase the latest technology from leading information security solutions providers. Additionally, the Business Hall pass will include access to all demo tools in the Black Hat Arsenal, featured sessions including those from Dark Reading and Omdia, sponsored sessions, career-related resources in the Career Zone, virtual networking opportunities and more. The virtual Business Hall will take place August 5th and 6th and is free to attend.

Trainings

From August 1st – 4th, Black Hat will offer nearly 80 deeply technical Training courses led by the information security industry’s top trainers and professionals. Courses will span topics ranging from broader offensive security to the latest in penetration testing, infrastructure hacking, mobile application security, analyzing automotive electrical systems and more. For more information on the lineup, visit: blackhat.com/us-20/training/schedule/

Global & Sustaining Partners of Black Hat USA include: Sustaining Partners: CrowdStrike, Darktrace, ExtraHop, Jacobs, KnowBe4, Mimecast, Qualys, Recorded Future, SecurityScorecard; Global Partners: CheckSec, DomainTools, Facebook, Jacobs, KnowBe4, Qualys, Inc., Recorded Future, Synopsys, Varonis, VMRay.

About Black Hat

For more than 20 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com . Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech .

Media Contact:

Heather Donner

Black Hat PR

BlackHatPR@informa.com



