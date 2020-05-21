NatureSweet® Launches Summer Sizzling Salads Promotion

NatureSweet® partners with Weber® Grills to celebrate the Summer Grilling Season

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® is celebrating the Summer season by launching a sizzling partnership with Weber® Grills. Starting April 27, 2020 through July 18, 2020 NatureSweet® will be offering consumers unique NatureSweet® and Weber® inspired sizzling grilled salad recipes, a “What’s Your Spirit Salad?” personality quiz to determine what sizzling summer salad best fits their personality, weekly & grand prize giveaways and more!

Because of its 7,000 full-time Associates, NatureSweet® tomatoes are unbelievably sweet, sustainably grown in greenhouses and available year-round. Always vine-ripened and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, each tomato is tested for sweetness and color long before it makes its way to the table for friends and family to enjoy.

NatureSweet® encourages consumers to interact with the brand and join in on the promotional giveaways on Facebook & Instagram as well as take the “What’s Your Spirit Salad?” quiz to find out which salad best fits their personality.

To participate, visit naturesweet.com to take the “What’s Your Spirit Salad?” quiz and be entered to win a weekly prize pack or the Grand Prize Backyard Grilling Package.

Prizes Include:

12 Weekly Mini Backyard Grilling Packages- Includes Weber® Q® 1200 Portable Gas Grill, NatureSweet® BBQ 5-piece set, NatureSweet® Spatula BBQ Spatula w/ProGriller Crest Design, NatureSweet® Flex-N-Scoop Cutting Board, and NatureSweet® Cotton Apron.

Grand Prize Backyard Grilling Package- Includes a Weber® Genesis® || Series E335™, NatureSweet® BBQ 5-piece set, NatureSweet® Spatula BBQ Spatula w/ProGriller Crest Design, NatureSweet® Flex-N-Scoop Cutting Board, NatureSweet® Cotton Apron, and NatureSweet® Colander for a full grilling experience to enjoy at home this Summer.

Visit naturesweet.com for more information on NatureSweet®’s current promotion and to learn more about the NatureSweet® story.

About NatureSweet® Tomatoes

NatureSweet® Tomatoes is the single source solution for organic and conventional greenhouse grown vegetables in North America driven through the consumer’s preference and demand for snacking tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet® produce guarantees great taste all year round. NatureSweet® produce is carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 7,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NatureSweet® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

Lori Castillo NS Brands, LTD (210) 408-8539 loricastillo@naturesweet.com