Anaqua and Clarivate Announce Strategic Partnership

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, and Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced a strategic partnership that brings together two of the leading service providers in the trademark industry. The partnership will see CompuMark™, a part of Clarivate and industry leader in trademark research and protection solutions, working with Anaqua to help IP professionals work more efficiently.

The alliance will provide seamless integration between the ANAQUA® IP Management platform and the CompuMark trademark research and protection platform, delivering significant workflow efficiencies for IP professionals. Anaqua and Clarivate share a number of customers who perform different activities on the two platforms across the full trademark lifecycle—from screening to clearance to management. Available in summer 2020, the integration offers easy access between the systems, enabling automatic data sharing and negating the need for time-consuming manual export. This will help streamline work processes and reduce administrative burden.

Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Clarivate and CompuMark, the market leader in trademark research and protection solutions. By teaming up, we are bringing a full lifecycle solution to trademark professionals that will help them save time, improve workflow, and expedite decision-making. The possibilities are very promising, and this is just the beginning.”

Jeff Roy, President, IP Group, Clarivate, said: “Our partnership with Anaqua offers a time-saving solution powered by industry-leading technology to better service our customers. We are constantly innovating and expanding our solutions to enable our customers, the world’s leading brands, businesses and IP offices, to work more effectively, efficiently and with confidence.”

About Anaqua

Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving more than 50% of the top 25 U.S. patent filers, more than 50% of the top 25 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across Europe and Asia. Anaqua’s IP platform is used by nearly one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com.

About Clarivate™

Clarivate is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science™, Cortellis™, DRG, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements included herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate’s control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

