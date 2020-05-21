Emergency Reporting Fire Records Management Software Launches in Canada with New Website and Canadian-based Datacenter

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergency Reporting® (ER) , the global leader in secure, cloud-based reporting and records management software (RMS) for fire and EMS agencies, is pleased to announce the launch of its services in Canada, with the unveiling of a locally-based datacenter and a new website for Canadian users, emergencyreporting.ca. The Canadian ER site is hosted in the Microsoft Azure datacenters, using Azure Canada Central in Toronto as the main environment, with a backup located at Azure Canada East in Quebec City.



ER currently serves hundreds of customers in Canada and has implemented the new website and locally-based datacenter to better serve current customers and attract new users that are looking for a secure RMS that will meet their needs.

“Our investment into Canada is a significant commitment and we are proud to take the step to expand our operations there,” says David Nokes, CEO of Emergency Reporting. “Data security is of the utmost importance at ER, and we take pride in the fact that we have earned a reputation for being the most trusted, secure RMS on the market. To show our commitment, ER established an entity in Canada that supports our customers and ensures that their data remains in the country and that Canadian data residency and sovereignty are honored.”

ER’s comprehensive platform of Fire software solutions offers Canadian fire agencies operations management, data management, and incident reporting tools needed to get their jobs done, whether on scene or at the station. The cloud-based system enables users to extract actionable data that helps tell their department’s story, secure grants and other funding when it comes time to do budgets, understand resource usage and needs, perform apparatus checks, keep electronic records of incident information for protection in legal cases, and to track progress with reports and visual data analytics.

Products offered on the Canadian website include the Fire Package, Fire Prevention Package, Vision Risk Assessment, Google Maps Integration, CAD Interface, and Safety Analytics.

Some of the benefits of the Emergency Reporting Fire Package include:

Easy-to-use interface

16 modules for daily operations

Comprehensive fire prevention occupancy/inspection solution

Training & Certifications

Asset management – Equipment and apparatus maintenance, rig checks

Powerful system reports and analytics tools

Unlimited concurrent users per agency

Accessible anywhere, cloud-based, and no software to install

Customer success – Training, support, and ER community

ER customers at Kitchener Fire Department in Kitchener, Ontario, say that using ER’s RMS has helped to streamline their daily operations. “ER has increased our efficiency, particularly in how we record data on our daily activities,” says Cathy Marks, Program Manager of Fire Systems and Projects at the City of Kitchener. “It has enabled our training officers to streamline our training program, allowing them to track and manage JPRs and certifications to ensure that all personnel are up to date.”

About Emergency Reporting

At Emergency Reporting (ER), our mission is to empower first responders worldwide with fast and easy-to-use technology that provides the data needed to keep their communities safe. Our cloud-based Records Management and Reporting Software acts as the centralized ecosystem that powers an agency’s entire operation, from training and events to incident reporting and compliance, to real-time analytics and performance feedback through data. Since 2003, we’ve proudly supported over 750,000 first responders through this mission worldwide – including U.S. DoD/military installations and large entities such as NASA, nuclear power plants, and hospitals. For more information, visit emergencyreporting.com or emergencyreporting.ca.

