Global Size of Weight Loss Diet Market Will Grow to USD 315 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

Weight Loss Diet Market

Global Weight Loss Diet market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% and is anticipated to reach around USD 315 billion by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Weight Loss Diet Market By Type (Green Tea, Better-For-You Food & Beverages, Low-Calorie Sweeteners, Meal Replacements, and Weight Loss Supplements) and By Distribution Channel (Multi-Level Marketing, Small Retail, Large Retail, Health and Beauty Stores, and Online Stores): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Weight Loss Diet market in 2019 was approximately USD 197 billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% and is anticipated to reach around USD 315 billion by 2026.

The diet for weight loss is high fiber food and drink, low calories, low sodium intake, and other bodyweight control products. Meal substitutes usually include protein drinks, bars and other foods used to supplement ordinary foods to minimize calorie consumption on a daily basis. A weight loss and weight control diet are described as a diet used to lose weight, maintain body shape and avoid weight gain.

Some of the essential players operating in the Weight Loss Diet market, but not restricted to include Atkins Nutritionals, Herbalife, Ethicon, Apollo Endosurgery, Nutrisystem, Covidien, Brunswick, Amer Sports, Jenny Craig, Slimming World, Johnson Health Technology, and others.

The demand for weight loss and weight management is comprised of food and beverages, food substitutes, weight loss supplements, green tea, and low-calorie sweeteners. Food & beverages of low-calorie, low-fat and sodium foods, foods, low-calorie drinks, etc. used for bodyweight control. Developed economies are growing shareholders in the global market for weight loss, including North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific is a growing area of weight loss and weight management. Fast food consumption per capita in countries such as China, India, and others has increased significantly over the last decade and fueled the obesity crisis in the region. Demand for fat branding supplements, including dietary pills, is steadily increasing in this area. Food substitutes are very popular with consumers as they are safer than traditional foods.

There are many factors that contribute to the global dietary weight loss industry, including an increase in obesity, increased health awareness and a balanced lifestyle, and increased availability of income. However, in future years, in order to maintain the quality of these supplements, the industry will be hindered by the high cost of some of the weight loss supplements along with strict government regulations. Thus, the potential for major players to grow their customer base to offer quality goods that are cost-effective. Meal replacement requires protein bars, shakes, and other nutrients to replace ordinary foods to reduce total caloric intake. Diät pills and other varieties provide other means of weight loss. Low-calorie sweeteners, such as stevia, aspartame, sucralose, sucrose, etc., are widely used to sweeten food and drink instead of sugar syrups.

Based on type, Green tea dominated the market in 2019; this segment was accounted for a market share of approximately XX%. The reason for this surge is the easy availability and cost-effectiveness of this type combined with the huge marketing budget of this segment. On the basis of distribution channels, online stores dominated the global market with a share of XX% in 2019, owing to its features such as easy accessibility, availability and product review feature provided by the online platform.

By region, the North American region held the majority shares in 2019, the growth of this region is primarily attributable to the eating habit of the population residing in this region. In addition, growing awareness amongst the population regarding personal health is also a major factor fueling the growth of this region.

This report segments the Weight Loss Diet market as follows:

Global Weight Loss Diet Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Green Tea

Better-For-You Food & Beverages

Low-Calorie Sweeteners

Meal Replacements

Weight Loss Supplements

Global Weight Loss Diet Market: By Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Multi-Level Marketing

Small Retail

Large Retail

Health And Beauty Stores

Online Stores

