With CAGR of 18%, Global Direct-To-Patient Digital Marketing Market to Top USD 8,000 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

Direct-To-Patient Digital Marketing Market

Global Direct-To-Patient Digital Marketing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% and is anticipated to reach around USD 8,000 Million by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Direct-To-Patient Digital Marketing Market By Type (Offline and Online) and By Application (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Direct-To-Patient Digital Marketing market in 2019 was approximately USD 2,550 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% and is anticipated to reach around USD 8,000 Million by 2026.

Direct-to-patient digital marketing includes marketing and promotion in terms of the healthcare sector. It is designed to reach patients who are currently being treated or who are aware of their medical condition and the ones who are looking at medical options. Direct-to-patient digital marketing could wither be offline or online. The application of direct-to-patient digital marketing includes ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, etc.

Some of the key players operating in the target market are EverydayHealth,Healthline,WebMD,MayoClinic,Drugs.com, Babylon Health, and Citius Tech.

Healthcaresocialmediamarketingconsists and promotion of information regarding population health, participation in community discussions, and networking. Hence, increasing the importance of social media has propelled the target market growth. In addition, awareness among individuals has increased regarding healthcare. Nowadays, numerous websites have made it easy for patients to self-diagnose their problems. This has enhanced the target market growth as well. However, the patient’s health information can be easily sought by hackers. This is the problem of data security is expected to hamper the target market growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, video marketing in the healthcare sector is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the target market. Patients are able to to provide information about complex diseases and health issues in a simple and easy way through a visual format.

In terms of type, the target market is categorized as offline and online. Among these categories, online is the dominating one due to the rise in the penetration rate of usage of the internet. Also, increasing awareness regarding the data available on the internet associated with health are the factors that have boosted the online category of type segment.

In terms of application, the target market is categorized as ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and others. Among these, the hospital category is the dominating one due to the presence of a large patient pool. Most of the hospitals involve direct-to-patient digital marketing nowadays.

In terms of regions, the target market is segmented as NorthAmerica, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. Huge investments are made by governments in health care infrastructure in the region. In addition, the rise in the adoption of direct-to-patient digital marketing by major health care businesses in the U.S.ishas boosted the target market in the region.

This report segments the Direct-To-Patient Digital Marketing market as follows:

Global Direct-To-Patient Digital Marketing Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Offline

Online

Global Direct-To-Patient Digital Marketing Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

AmbulatorySurgicalCentres

Hospitals

Others

