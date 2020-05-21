Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,183 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Botswana: Dr Kwape Tours Points Of Entry

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Lemogang Kwape today toured points of entry-Pioneer Border Gate and Ramatlabama Border Gate.

The purpose of the visit was to; • Appreciate the services rendered at the points of entry • Recognize challenges faced by staff • Motivate frontline staff at points of entry

The following observations were made at both points of entry;

Pioneer Boader Gate •The boarder situation is calm and less activity recorded as the South African border is temporarily closed due to a fumigation exercise-taking place. •Incoming trucks to Botswana have been redirected to other points of entry.

Ramatlabama Boarder Gate •The boarder situation is calm and services are being rendered with all the necessary precautionary measures being followed. •A resting place for trucks •Incoming trucks to Botswana go through all the necessary checks, clustered and then escorted to their final destinations by Botswana Police Services.

Honourable Kwape encouraged staff to continue adhering to the COVID-19 precautions.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Botswana: Dr Kwape Tours Points Of Entry

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.