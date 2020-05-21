UK Audiologist announces free hearing tests, says most people neglect their hearing.
One in every six people in the UK has some form of hearing loss. Since hearing loss is gradual, it is harder for people to realize that they are affected.LONDON, UK, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UK’s leading specialists, Audiologist.co.uk announces free hearing tests, along with other general points to consider.
According to the company: “One of the leading causes of hearing loss is age, but it can also be caused by repeated exposure to loud noises and music. Other causes include a genetic predisposition, inner ear infections, head injuries and is often a symptom of many other illnesses”.
What are the signs of hearing loss that you should look out for?
One of the first signs that the delicate hair cells that convert sounds into electrical signals for the brain have been damaged includes difficulty in detecting soft or high-pitched sounds. Soft sounds include those that are heard in the background in restaurants and include phone conversations. An example of high-pitched sounds is children’s’ voices.
Also, look out for the following signs:
• If you have difficulty hearing other people or often find that you have misunderstood them
• You find that you are turning up the volume of your TV, radio, or music even if everyone else complains that it’s too loud
• You often don’t hear your telephone or doorbell ringing
• If you can’t tell which direction sounds are coming from
• You are constantly stressed and tired from trying to listen to others or the TV
• If you have constant ringing, buzzing or whistling sounds in your ears (tinnitus is often liked to hearing loss)
Are there different types of hearing loss?
Conductive hearing loss is caused by blockages in the ear from earwax. Sensorineural hearing loss is caused when the hair cells in the inner ear are damaged or there is damage to the auditory nerve.
Is hearing loss dangerous and what are its effects?
Not only does hearing loss affect the quality of life of both children, young adults, and the elderly, but can also impact their health.
The potential impact of hearing loss includes headaches, increased stress, muscle tension, and increased blood pressure. Studies have also linked untreated hearing loss in adults to impaired memory, social withdrawal, and depression.
In the most recent research conducted by the University of Exeter and King’s College, it was concluded that older people who wear a hearing aid maintain better brain function over time than those who don’t.
When should you get tested for hearing loss?
Most people last had their hearing screened when they were in school. However, every adult should have their hearing tested every 10 years until the age of 50, and more regularly after that.
If you pass an initial hearing screening, then it means you don’t have hearing loss. If you fail it, then you will need to see an audiologist for a better evaluation.
How will your hearing loss be treated?
Depending on the cause of your hearing loss, your audiologist will decide on its treatment.
If your hearing loss is caused by earwax build-up, then the earwax will be removed with the aid of eardrops, suction, or a syringe. Antibiotics will be prescribed if the hearing loss is caused by a bacterial infection.
For damage to the inner ear, the most common treatment is to correct the hearing loss with hearing aids and there are many types to choose from. According to you your level of hearing loss, budget, and lifestyle your hearing specialist will be able to recommend which type of hearing aid will be most effective.
Hearing aid types to choose from:
• In-the-canal (ITC) and completely-in-the-canal (CIC) are the tiniest and least visible hearing aids
• In-the-ear (ITE) devices are worn in the outer ear and are discreet
• Behind-the-ear (BTE) devises are more discreet and streamlined than ever and are very popular
• Extended hearing aids are preferred by people who lead a very active lifestyle and can be worn for months at a time. They are placed into the canal by an audiologist.
How to organize a free hearing test?
At Audiologist Hearing Aid Specialists, you can have a free hearing assessment with no obligations. Book an appointment here with a local qualified and professional private audiologist from the network anywhere in the UK.
During the assessment, a full range of hearing tests will be run. If you are ready to choose a hearing aid, the audiologist will help you choose the right one for your hearing needs and budget. By getting the right solution to your hearing problem with a small, compact, and modern hearing aid, you will once again be able to improve your quality of life. The choice of the correct hearing aid will also save you money in the long-term.
Audiologist.co.uk is a leading provider of hearing aids and free hearing tests in the UK. The company has a revolutionary approach towards treating tinnitus, which was covered in a recent article called How UK audiologists treat tinnitus. It has branches in several UK cities.
