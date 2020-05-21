Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Cooper’s Statement on Andrea Harris

Today, Governor Roy Cooper gave the following statement on the passing of Andrea Harris:

“Andrea Harris was a trailblazer who never stopped fighting for social and racial equity in our state. When doors were intentionally shut, she broke through for women and minority-owned businesses to succeed, modeled excellence in advocacy and mentored scores of freedom fighters. She left an indelible impact on North Carolina’s business and African American communities, and she will be missed. Kristin and I send our prayers and deepest condolences to her friends and loved ones.”

 

###

