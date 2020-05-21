Jeff Hawks Identifies How Farmers Can Excel with Wheeled Robotic Systems
Jeff Hawks of Nebraska Explains How Farmers are Gaining from the Latest TechnologyLINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New technology can be found in a variety of industries, ranging from the medical field to office management. The farming and agricultural industry is often slow to obtain the latest technology. Jeff Hawks has shown that farmers can benefit from some of the newest innovations in robotics.
Jeff Hawks of Nebraska has spoken in detail about wheeled robotic systems for farm applications. This can be used similarly to drone technology but down on the ground. Farmers can use these as autonomous machines that will “walk” the land for them.
Many people had assumed that it could be decades before the farming industry saw any of the latest AI technology. However, the autonomous vehicles are being created faster than anyone anticipated – and they’re already making their way onto farms.
Jeff Hawks explores how this can impact the farming industry. No farmer has to be in the cab with the wheeled robots in place. Depending on how specialized the programming is, the robots can help with spraying, playing, plowing, and weeding the cropland.
A variety of startup companies are already beginning to report how robotics are making a difference within the industry. Jeff Hawks of Nebraska has identified that there are already startups making an impact in Australia and Canada. There are also various industry leaders that are exploring how farming technology can be implemented on a larger scale.
Jeff Hawks has been heavily involved in robotics and automation for years. He graduated from the University of Nebraska and has also served as a research assistant professor in the areas of robotics, biomechanics, and automation. He has managed projects that are involved with automating tasks by using robotics. While most of his projects have focused on the medical industry, he’s been excited to see how the same technology can be used within the farming industry, too.
When farmers have the ability to use wheeled robotic systems, it can boost productivity and reduce labor. Additionally, many of the robotic systems offer a higher level of precision. Once the initial investment in the systems is made, it can reduce the amount of money spent on chemicals. It can provide more information about the crops, too, ensuring that farmers are making better decisions about how to treat issues that are happening across their land.
Jeff Hawks of Nebraska explains that innovations within the areas of Artificial Intelligence and robotics are changing rapidly, providing dramatic benefits for an array of industries. Farmers will want to continue to watch how trends develop so that they can see how the use of robotics within their properties can make an impact.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here