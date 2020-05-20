Derby Barracks/Negligent Operation Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A501741
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks/Bureau of Criminal Investigation
CONTACT#: (802) 33-48881
DATE/TIME: 5/20/2020, approx. 0820
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91, Derby
VIOLATION:
- Negligent Operation
- Excessive Speed
- Civil Traffic Violations – Marked Lanes, Speeding, Operating Without a License, Operating after Revocation of License
ACCUSED: Jason Willey
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, a State Police Detective traveling on I-91 South near exit 28 observed a vehicle being operated in a reckless manner, operating in excess of 100 MPH in the posted 65 MPH zone as well as swerving across the lanes of travel. A traffic stop was ultimately effected on Schuler Rd in the town of Derby. The operator, identified as Willey, was additionally found to be operating with an expired and suspended operator’s license.
Willey was issued a criminal citation to appear in court at a later date and released from the scene. Operation of the vehicle was assumed by a licensed person.
COURT ACTION: Citation
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/30/2020, 0830
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.