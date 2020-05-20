Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Negligent Operation Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A501741

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Daniel Lynch                       

STATION: Derby Barracks/Bureau of Criminal Investigation

CONTACT#: (802) 33-48881

 

DATE/TIME: 5/20/2020, approx. 0820

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91, Derby

VIOLATION:

  1. Negligent Operation

  2. Excessive Speed

  3. Civil Traffic Violations – Marked Lanes, Speeding, Operating Without a License, Operating after Revocation of License

 

ACCUSED: Jason Willey          

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, a State Police Detective traveling on I-91 South near exit 28 observed a vehicle being operated in a reckless manner, operating in excess of 100 MPH in the posted 65 MPH zone as well as swerving across the lanes of travel.  A traffic stop was ultimately effected on Schuler Rd in the town of Derby.  The operator, identified as Willey, was additionally found to be operating with an expired and suspended operator’s license.

 

Willey was issued a criminal citation to appear in court at a later date and released from the scene.  Operation of the vehicle was assumed by a licensed person.

 

COURT ACTION: Citation

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/30/2020, 0830

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

