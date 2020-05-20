Delta 9 Launches New Investor Website

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is inviting visitors to explore its new investor website. The new website, which launched today, has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality that allows investors to better understand the three pillars of Delta 9’s business.



Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users quickly and easily navigate the site and learn about Delta 9’s corporate strategy to diversify risk with its three separate business units.

“Our website has seen over one million visitors since the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada in October 2018. The new website design provides look ahead navigation to reduce the number of clicks needed to navigate the site,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “Investors now have all of Delta 9’s corporate, financial, and investment information at their fingertips.”

Visitors to the new web site can stay informed with the latest investor related Delta 9 news in the “Invest in Delta 9 Today” section. This section sets forth a number of reasons to consider investing in Delta 9 along with all of the necessary financial information to make an informed investment decision, (i.e. investor presentation, factsheet, press releases, financial statements, social media interviews and various shareholder information).

Requests for investment materials in Delta 9 or purchasing our products and grow pods are now easily requested through the Typeform information request functionality making the process faster and streamlined. Rapid response functionality makes the new website compatible with all browsers and mobile devices.

For the most up-to-date investor information please visit https://invest.delta9.ca/

For more information on Delta 9’s cannabis product offering and retail store inventories, please visit https://www.delta9.ca

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:

Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs

Mobile: 204-898-7722

E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "VRNDF". For more information, please visit https://invest.delta9.ca/

