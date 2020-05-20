Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ashland board declares quarterly dividend

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable June 15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2020. As of March 31, 2020, there were 60,456,039 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.

About Ashland 
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are approximately 4,600 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to learn more. 

™ Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

Investor Relations:                                                    Media Relations:
Seth A. Mrozek                                                          Carolmarie C. Brown
+1 (302) 594-5010                                                     +1 (302) 995-3158
samrozek@ashland.com                                         ccbrown@ashland.com

