Ferrari Pricing of Issue of Notes  

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), 20 May 2020 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (the “Issuer”) today announces the pricing of a Euro 650 million issue of notes due in May 2025 (the “Notes”), being the initial offering for a minimum benchmark size more than five times oversubscribed. The issue price of the Notes is equal to 98.898% of their principal amount and the Notes have a fixed annual coupon of 1.500%. The proceeds of the issue will be used for general corporate purposes.

Banca IMI S.p.A., Barclays Bank PLC, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Merrill Lynch International and UniCredit Bank AG acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the issue of the Notes.

Application has been made for the Notes to be admitted to the Official List of Euronext Dublin and to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin. Settlement and issue of the Notes are expected to occur on 27 May 2020.

