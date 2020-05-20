Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 20 May 2020

Highlights of the Situation Report

  • Two (2) cases tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are female returnees, 1 from Botswana and 1 from South Africa who both tested positive on the 8th day of quarantine.
  • 830 RDT screening tests and 443 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 32862 (18244 RDT and 14618 PCR).
  • To date the total number of confirmed cases is 48; recovered 18, active cases 26 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of Tests Done

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number Recovered

Number of Active Cases

Deceased

Province

RDT

PCR

New

Cum

New

Cum

New

Cum

Bulawayo

98

0

0

12

0

4

7

0

1

Harare

321

408

0

22

0

9

11

0

2

Manicaland

7

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mash Cent.

6

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mash East

52

3

0

6

0

4

2

0

0

Mash West

87

3

0

5

0

0

4

0

1

Midlands

34

28

1

1

0

0

1

0

0

Masvingo

109

1

1

1

0

0

1

0

0

Mat North

7

-

0

1

0

1

0

0

0

Mat South

109

-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

830

443

2

48

0

18

26

0

4

Stay at home and avoid going to crowded places. Where people come together in crowds, it is more difficult to maintain physical distance of at least 1 metre.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

