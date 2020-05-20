Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 20 May 2020
Highlights of the Situation Report
- Two (2) cases tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are female returnees, 1 from Botswana and 1 from South Africa who both tested positive on the 8th day of quarantine.
- 830 RDT screening tests and 443 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 32862 (18244 RDT and 14618 PCR).
- To date the total number of confirmed cases is 48; recovered 18, active cases 26 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.
|
Number of Tests Done
|
Number of Confirmed Cases
|
Number Recovered
|
Number of Active Cases
|
Deceased
|
Province
|
RDT
|
PCR
|
New
|
Cum
|
New
|
Cum
|
New
|
Cum
|
Bulawayo
|
98
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
0
|
4
|
7
|
0
|
1
|
Harare
|
321
|
408
|
0
|
22
|
0
|
9
|
11
|
0
|
2
|
Manicaland
|
7
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Mash Cent.
|
6
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Mash East
|
52
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Mash West
|
87
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
Midlands
|
34
|
28
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Masvingo
|
109
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Mat North
|
7
|
-
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Mat South
|
109
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
830
|
443
|
2
|
48
|
0
|
18
|
26
|
0
|
4
