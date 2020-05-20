Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 20 May 2020

Highlights of the Situation Report

Two (2) cases tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are female returnees, 1 from Botswana and 1 from South Africa who both tested positive on the 8 th day of quarantine.

day of quarantine. 830 RDT screening tests and 443 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 32862 (18244 RDT and 14618 PCR).

To date the total number of confirmed cases is 48; recovered 18, active cases 26 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of Tests Done Number of Confirmed Cases Number Recovered Number of Active Cases Deceased Province RDT PCR New Cum New Cum New Cum Bulawayo 98 0 0 12 0 4 7 0 1 Harare 321 408 0 22 0 9 11 0 2 Manicaland 7 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mash Cent. 6 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mash East 52 3 0 6 0 4 2 0 0 Mash West 87 3 0 5 0 0 4 0 1 Midlands 34 28 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 Masvingo 109 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 Mat North 7 - 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 Mat South 109 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 830 443 2 48 0 18 26 0 4

Stay at home and avoid going to crowded places. Where people come together in crowds, it is more difficult to maintain physical distance of at least 1 metre.