N.D. Attorney General opinion: May 20

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has issued an opinion that the Williams County School Board #8 did not violate the law when a board member made a suggestion about an alternate option during the discussion of a properly noticed agenda item, because the suggestion was related to and within the scope of the topic listed on the agenda.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.