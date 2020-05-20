Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
N.D. Attorney General opinion: May 20

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has issued an opinion that the Williams County School Board #8 did not violate the law when a board member made a suggestion about an alternate option during the discussion of a properly noticed agenda item, because the suggestion was related to and within the scope of the topic listed on the agenda.

Read the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2020/OR-OM/2020-O-04.pdf

