Comic-Con Museum Launches Virtual Programming and Resources to Highlight Art and Inspire Creativity Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an ongoing effort to connect audiences with the joy of creativity, the San Diego-based Comic-Con Museum is expanding its offerings online through Comic-Con Museum@Home. This virtual museum space will host inspiring programming and activities that allow the public, fans and families to connect with the world of comics and explore the creative process 24 hours a day.

Comic-Con International (Comic-Con), the parent organization of the Comic-Con Museum, recently announced a summer experience that will be offered online in lieu of their annual 2020 event, which has been cancelled. The organization has also introduced a similar initiative entitled WonderCon@Home when their WonderCon Anaheim event was postponed earlier this year. The Comic-Con Museum’s online activities and offerings align with and complement these other virtual offerings.



Located in San Diego's Balboa Park, the Comic-Con Museum's physical space plans to open in 2021. As well as hosting activities in conjunction with the annual Comic-Con event, the Museum has already been offering guest lectures, programs and activities with the purpose of expanding interest in, and access to, creative and educational opportunities through comics and related popular artforms.

“The @Home initiatives and the launch of Comic-Con Museum@Home recognizes a great need in our world for unleashing the power of creativity to encourage positive learning,” said Melissa Peterman, Museum Vice President of Development. “The creative process of comics has relevance to each of our lives, and now more than ever we see a need for not only recognizing artistic expression but encouraging it as well. We hope the Comic-Con@Home initiative will be a focal point of storytelling inspiration and education for long-time fans of Comic-Con as well as those who are new to the world of comics.”

Among the resources and content offered through Comic-Con Museum@Home are:

For children and families: The museum’s exclusive “Fun Book” series, a regularly scheduled downloadable PDF featuring activity and coloring sheets created by the Comic-Con Museum for various age groups. Currently, three of the books are available to download, with more to come.

For teachers and educators: Learn how to integrate comics with teaching: CBLDF education contributor Betsy Gomez provides an overview of the current landscape of comics and education, featuring Jewyl Clarke (integrated curriculum coordinator, San Diego County Office of Education), Erwin Magbanua (principal librarian, Chula Vista Public Library) and Karen Evans.

For everyone: Be inspired with exclusive videos that seek to educate and encourage creativity through comics ( Sense of Wonder with Jen Bartel , The Art of Shag , Will Eisner Week ). Facebook Live events featuring talented creative individuals. New video content being created exclusively for Comic-Con Museum@Home.



The Comic-Con Museum will be the first new museum to open in San Diego’s Balboa Park in 50 years and the Comic-Con board of directors are excited that the facility will be active and interactive throughout the year. The Comic-Con Museum will serve as a way to engage new audiences with the world of comics and its relevancy to everyday culture. It will be a year-round pop-culture wonderland featuring rotating immersive exhibits, theaters of varying sizes and extensive educational programming. With both day and evening hours, the museum will cater to the interests and passions of fans of all ages – and perhaps create some new fans in the process.

ABOUT COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL/COMIC-CON MUSEUM

Comic-Con International (Comic-Con), established in 1970, is the 501(c)3 parent organization that produces globally-recognized comics and pop-culture conventions and events. Comic-Con Museum (CCM) is a division of Comic-Con which will operate the planned new facility located in Balboa Park.

