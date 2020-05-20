Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend and Results of Annual Stockholder Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) per share on its common stock, payable on June 18, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2020.

Kronos Worldwide also announced that at its 2020 annual stockholder meeting held today its stockholders had:

elected each of Loretta J. Feehan, Robert D. Graham, John E. Harper, Meredith W. Mendes, Cecil H. Moore, Jr., Thomas P. Stafford, and R. Gerald Turner as a director for a one year term; and

adopted a resolution that approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, the compensation of its named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2020 annual stockholder meeting.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

