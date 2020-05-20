Williston Barracks - Negligent Operation / Attempting to Elude.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102116

TROOPER: Sgt. Paul Ravelin

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 0815

LOCATION: Circumferential Highway, Essex Way

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation and Attempting to Elude

ACCUSED: Jacob Berino

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 20th at approximately 0815 hours, Vermont State Police attempted to stop a motorcycle operating in an negligent manner on the Circumferential Highway in the Town of Essex. The operator first indicated he was going to pull over but accelerated at a high rate of speed and exited the highway onto Essex Way. The motorcycle entered the Lang Farm neighborhood at approximately 70 mph well in excess of the 30 mph posted limit. The Trooper was not able to identify the operator since the registration was invalid. The pursuit was called off as there were many pedestrians walking in the neighborhood. The pedestrians aided the Trooper as to which direction the motorcycle traveled. The Trooper noticed the motorcycle was now traveling the posted limit of 30 mph. A second attempt was made to stop the motorcycle however it sped off a high rate of speed, reaching 80 mph as it exited Lang Farm and turned onto Rte. 15. The Trooper discontinued attempting to stop the motorcycle due the amount of traffic present and the operators disregard for the safety of others. A few minutes later the motorcycle was observed running a red light in Williston by Williston Police. A Williston Police Officer attempted to stop the motorcycle however; it again accelerated away quickly. The Williston Officer did not pursue. A short time later a second Williston Officer observed the motorcycle pull behind the Williston Central School where the operator parked the motorcycle and was walking away. The Williston Police took the operator into custody without incident. Berino was issued citations from both Williston Police and Vermont State Police as well as several tickets. Berino is scheduled to appear in court on July 7th, 2020 to answer the charges of Negligent Operation and Attempting to Elude.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 7/9/20

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Yes.

Sgt. Paul Ravelin Vermont State Police 140 Fisher Pond Road St. Albans, VT 05478 (W)802-524-5993

(C)802-760-0643

Paul.Ravelin@vermont.gov