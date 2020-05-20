New Mexico Author Wins IPPY Award
Santa Fe author Rosemary Zibart won a bronze medal from the Independent Publisher Book Awards for her middle grade historical fiction novel Beatrice on Her Own.ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Mexico author Rosemary Zibart was awarded a 2020 IPPY Bronze Medal for her middle grade historical fiction novel, Beatrice On Her Own from the Independent Publisher Book Awards. The awards were created in 1996 to recognize exemplary independent, university, and self-published titles published every year.
Rosemary was excited to receive the news of the award, and of the recognition this gives to her book. Beatrice On Her Own is the sequel to Rosemary’s award-winning novel, True Brit, which features Beatrice Simms, a young English girl sent to live in Santa Fe, New Mexico to escape the bombing of London during World War II. In the second book, the news of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor hits Santa Fe and soon Beatrice’s life is changed again. Her host Clem is called to Washington to train nurses and Beatrice moves in with her best friend and her eccentric family. Struggling with a new home life, Beatrice makes friends with a new boy in school, and works with him on a project to enlist dogs for the war effort. When a Japanese Internment Camp is built in Santa Fe, Beatrice must decide if she has the “gumption” needed to face the new challenges facing everyone.
Beatrice On Her Own is an exciting adventure set in Santa Fe during World War II, and is ideal for young readers. With a strong, female main character, the book focuses on Beatrice’s independent spirit and determination to do the right thing as the world becomes embroiled in war.
Beatrice On Her Own was published in September, 2019 by Kinkajou Press, and imprint of Artemesia Publishing. Artemesia Publishing is a small, independent publisher located in New Mexico and publishes titles from authors that will educate, inform, and entertain our readers.
Beatrice On Her Own
ISBN: 978-1-932926-76-7
Format: Paperback
198 pages
