DTG2Go Drives Rapid Growth with On-Demand Supply Chain Solution

/EIN News/ -- GREENVILLE, S.C., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, announces strong April performance and future growth prospects in its DTG2Go business, a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry.



During April, average daily orders have accelerated to levels similar to the holiday season. This resulted in sales growth of 25% in April compared to the prior year, with nearly half of the volume growth attributable to onboarding new customers to the DTG2Go platform.

Deborah Merrill, Delta Group President, commented, “I am proud of the DTG2Go team members who have successfully increased production levels at the end of April by nearly 50% compared to the end of March, while adhering to appropriate safety and social distancing protocols.”

DTG2Go is positioned as one of the most disruptive forces in the apparel industry. The unique digital printing technology allows a high degree of customization in a fast and convenient way. Consumers looking to bring out their own self-expression place orders through one of DTG2Go’s partners, selecting from a library of vibrant digital impressions and a range of garments, many of which are Delta Apparel products. DTG2Go offers a robust digital supply chain, shipping custom graphic products within 24 to 48 hours to consumers across the United States and in over 100 countries worldwide.

DTG2Go is the only digital print supplier in the world that offers a seamless, vertically-integrated model utilizing its own Delta-branded products to service both established retailers and individual consumers alike with digitally-printed garments, without reliance on a third-party apparel supply chain. During April, over 30% of DTG2Go’s production was printed on a Delta-branded garment, which is more than twice that of a year ago. DTG2Go’s proprietary technology, unique fully-integrated business model, and speed to market capabilities have allowed the Company to rapidly assist retail and e-retail customers whose supply chains have been disrupted.

DTG2Go’s nationwide print and fulfillment network includes facilities integrated within Delta Apparel’s Activewear distribution centers in Miami, Florida; Dallas, Texas; and Cranbury, New Jersey. Additional facilities are located in Clearwater, Florida; Reno, Nevada; Storm Lake, Iowa; and Fayetteville, North Carolina. The Company has added employees across its seven production facilities to support the rapid growth of DTG2Go, with its employee base increasing by nearly 80% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Merrill continued, “As we continue to navigate the changing industry, we remain encouraged by the positive trends we are seeing for digital printing. We believe adoption rates for this on-demand supply chain model will meaningfully increase in the future as companies, including traditional retailers, promotional product companies, and screen printers, rethink their ongoing business models to support changing consumer buying behaviors.”

About DTG2Go

DTG2Go is a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing technology and innovation to the supply chain of its many customers. DTG2Go uses highly-automated factory processes and its proprietary software to deliver on-demand, digitally printed apparel direct to consumers on behalf of its customers. Utilizing its seven fulfillment facilities throughout the United States, DTG2Go offers a robust digital supply chain, shipping custom graphic products within 24 to 48 hours to consumers across the United States and in over 100 countries worldwide. DTG2Go services the fast-growing e-retailer channels, as well as the ad-specialty, promotional products, screen print, traditional retail, social media, and licensed apparel marketplaces, among others.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, COAST®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business e-commerce sites. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its websites at www.saltlife.com , www.coastapparel.com , www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,400 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com .

