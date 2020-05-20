Global Atomic Publishes Dasa Project Economic Study

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Atomic Corporation (“Global Atomic” or the “Company”), (TSX: GLO, OTCQX: GLATF, FRANKFURT: G12), the multi-asset development company with cash flow from the BST facility in Turkey and one of the world’s premium uranium development assets, at the Dasa Project in the Republic of Niger, is pleased to report on the publication and filing of the recently announced, NI 43-101 compliant, Preliminary Economic Assessment, (“PEA”), which can now be found on www.SEDAR.com as well as the Global Atomic Corporation website ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ).



The PEA Study, which focuses on a high grade, low cost, Phase 1, mine development at the Dasa Project, located in the Republic of Niger, was completed by CSA Global Pty. Ltd., of Perth, Australia, with collaboration from METC Engineering in Johannesburg, South Africa. In addition, valuable contributions were made by Dr. Santiago Faucher at Insight R&D and Ortech Research Ltd., in Mississauga, Ontario.

As stated in the news release of April 15, 2020, the PEA estimates cash costs of $16.72/lb U 3 O 8 and an all-in sustaining cost of $18.39/lb U 3 O 8. Based on a U 3 O 8 price of $35/lb, the after-tax NPV 8 was estimated at $211 million for an after-tax IRR of 26.6%.

Stephen G. Roman, President & CEO stated, “Next steps for the Company will be to complete the ongoing field work, engineering and Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”), in order to apply for our Mining Permit. We are excited by the good progress on all fronts and by the recent rise in Uranium prices. COVID-19 has demonstrated the acute need for clean, reliable electricity which will become even more critical as the world transitions to total electrification.”

Incentive Options:

Options which vest over a three year period were recently granted to Global Atomic’s Chief Operating Officer, Ronald S. Halas, as part of his long term incentive compensation. One million options were granted at prices varying from C$0.40 to $0.50/share.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation is a TSX listed company with a unique combination of high grade uranium development and cash flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company’s Uranium Business includes six exploration permits in the Republic of Niger covering an area of approximately 750 km2. Uranium mineralization has been identified on each of the permits, with the most significant discovery being the Dasa Deposit situated on the Adrar Emoles 3 concession, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. Global Atomic expects to apply for a Mining Permit for the Dasa Deposit in H2, 2020.

Global Atomic’s EAFD Business holds a 49% interest in Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (“BST”) Joint Venture, which operates a processing facility, located in Iskenderun, Turkey, that converts Electric Arc Furnace Dust (“EAFD”) into a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate for sale to zinc smelters around the world. The Company’s joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Befesa, S.A. (“Befesa”) listed on the Frankfurt Exchange under ‘BFSA’), holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST joint venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, capturing approximately 50% of the European EAFD market, with facilities located throughout Europe and Asia.

Key contacts:

Stephen G. Roman

Chairman, President & CEO

Tel: (416) 368-3949

Email: sgr@globalatomiccorp.com Merlin Marr-Johnson

Executive Vice President

Tel: +44 (0)7803 712 280

Email: mmj@globalatomiccorp.com



