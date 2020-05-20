CVA’s Response to Rob Cunningham

/EIN News/ -- Hamilton, ON, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rob Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Canadian Cancer Society, was recently interviewed about vaping on the Rick Howe radio show. The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) was pleased to find that many of the Cancer Society’s statements were aligned with the CVA’s principles but was disappointed that they still fail to acknowledge vaping as a harm reduction tool.

Cunningham stated his belief that Canada’s significantly higher increase in youth uptake compared to that of the UK is a direct result of the entrance of Big Tobacco owned vape brands and their aggressive advertising campaigns in the Canadian market. Rob explained that products such as Juul and Vype have nicotine content ranging from 57-59 milligrams per millilitre, which make them both highly addictive and attractive to youth. Prior to the entrance of these products, the European Union had already limited nicotine concentrations to 20 milligrams per millilitre. As a result of this regulation, the appearance of these brands had little effect on youth vaping rates throughout the EU.

The CVA has repeatedly voiced its concern over the high nicotine concentration products sold by Big Tobacco vape brands and the need for a ban on national brand advertising. However, Mr. Cunningham is mistaken in calling for stricter advertising regulations in Canada. Canada has already prohibited advertising vapour products outside of age restricted spaces. As such, further regulations in this regard are no longer necessary nor sensible. Instead, Canada requires consistent reinforcement of the existing regulations. Big Tobacco’s aggressive advertising campaigns only existed because their products entered the market prior to the implementation of these regulations.

The Canadian Cancer Society has expressed on multiple occasions that they believe flavoured vapour products should only be sold in age restricted specialty vape shops, a statement the CVA agrees with vehemently. However, the CVA has stated many times that the data from studies conducted by the CDC and Public Health England show that flavours are not the driver for youth uptake. The CVA believes that not only flavoured products, but all nicotine vapour products should be sold in age restricted environments, where staff are equipped to provide the necessary education.

“Vapour products are adult products intended for ex-smokers. The Canadian Cancer Society is absolutely right in advocating for the sale of these products to be limited to age-restricted specialty stores,” said Darryl Tempest, Executive Director of the CVA. “However, they are misinformed in their belief that flavours are a driver for youth uptake. The American Cancer Society’s study proved that removing flavours had no effect on youth vaping rates. This clearly indicates that, if legislation is to be effective in reducing youth vaping, nicotine concentration and access points are the issues that must be addressed,” concluded Tempest.

While the CVA is aligned with many of the Canadian Cancer Society’s views on vaping regulations, it is paramount that our respected health organizations acknowledge that vaping is a far less harmful alternative to smoking. Rob Cunningham has yet to state the benefits of smokers switching to vaping. It is imperative to public health that all health organizations, including the Canadian Cancer Society, embrace all tools available for harm reduction. The research studies are clear - vaping is at least 95% less harmful than smoking and flavours are not the driver for youth uptake.

