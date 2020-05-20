New Millennium Iron Corp. Provides Update on Continuous Filings

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Millennium Iron Corp. (the “Company” or “NML”) (TSX: NML) announces that it is relying on the exemptions provided in Alberta Blanket Order 51-518 re Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials of the Alberta Securities Commission and similar exemptions provided by members of the Canadian Securities Administrators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada to delay the filings of its executive compensation disclosure for the year-ended December 31, 2019, and to delay the requirements to send copies of its annual or interim financial statements and MD&A to investors that have requested so. All required disclosure and documents will be provided in advance of December 31, 2020.



NML intends to hold its annual general meeting of shareholders in due course.

About NML

NML is a Canadian iron ore exploration, evaluation and development company with an extensive property position called the Millennium Iron Range (“MIR”) in Canada’s principal iron ore district, the Labrador Trough, straddling the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Province of Québec, in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec. The Company’s project areas are connected via a well-established, heavy-haul rail network to the Port of Sept-Îles, Québec.

Tata Steel Limited (“Tata Steel”), a global steel producer and industry leader, owns 26.2% of the common shares of the Company and is its largest shareholder.

NML has a 4.32% interest in Tata Steel Minerals Canada Ltd. (“TSMC”), which is owner and operator of a direct shipping ore (“DSO”) project near Schefferville. The DSO project produces and ships sinter fines. Subsidiaries of Tata Steel and the Québec Government’s financing arm, Investissement Québec, own the remainder of TSMC.

Beyond TSMC, the Company offers further development potential through a group of long-life taconite properties capable of producing high quality pellets and pellet feed to service the requirements of steel makers with either blast furnace or direct reduced iron making operations.

For further information, please visit: www.NMLiron.com .

Contact:

Mario Caron

Acting Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (514) 935-3204