ECECD to Host Dr. Janis Gonzales for Public Zoom Presentation

05.18.2020

Event Will Focus on “Emerging Health Risks for Children During the COVID-19 Era”

SANTA FE — Today, the Early Childhood Education and Care Department announced that it will host its fourth public webinar for parents, families, and educators. This event - to be held on Wednesday, May 20 from 2 - 3 pm - will feature Dr. Janis Gonzales, MD, MPH, FAAP.

Dr. Gonzales is a mother, author, pediatrician, and public health physician and currently works as the Maternal Child Health Director/Title V Director in the New Mexico Department of Health. She is also the current President of the NM Pediatric Society and the AAP Early Childhood Chapter Champion for NM, as well as the Vice President of the NM Perinatal Collaborative. Her presentation will focus on a series of topics related to child health, including PIMS - the pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome that has emerged as a source of concern in recent weeks.

Previous ECECD Zoom presentations have covered a range of issues, including home learning and healthy communication for families during the health emergency. The recordings and slides from previous events are available here.

Dr. Gonzales’ Zoom presentation is open to all New Mexicans via the web or telephone dial-in.

English Zoom Link Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OGUmcwEPQqqfa4f60fqZKw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Spanish Zoom Link https://zoom.us/j/94768925430?pwd=eGdrR0tQTEphRm12R1ZRTXJUSW1OQT09

Meeting ID: 947 6892 5430 Password: 684370

Dial-In 253 215 8782 346 248 7799

Contact: Matt Bieber Director of Communications Early Childhood Education and Care Department matt.bieber@state.nm.us