ECECD Hosts UNM Experts for Public Zoom Presentation

05.20.2020

Topics include family relationships, behavioral health, and nutrition during COVID-19

SANTA FE — Today, the Early Childhood Education and Care Department announced it will host its fifth public webinar for parents, families, and educators. This event will be held Thursday, May 21, from 3 to 4 p.m. and will cover a range of topics related to family relationships, behavioral health, and nutrition.

The event will feature experts from the University of New Mexico’s College of Education and Human Sciences:

Ashley Martin-Cuellar is a visiting lecturer in the Family and Child Studies program, where she helps families navigate challenges using a trauma-informed approach.

David T. Lardier is a licensed professional counselor with a PhD in Family Science and Human Development. He is currently an assistant professor in the Family and Child Studies program.

Katie Coakley is a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) and has a PhD in Nutrition and Health Sciences and a Master’s of Public Health Nutrition. She is currently an assistant professor in the Nutrition Program.

Ybeth Iglesias holds a Master's in Public Administration and Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. She has provided direct services to adolescents experiencing mental health and behavioral health issues in both public education and treatment center settings and has extensive experience supporting children as a developmental specialist and service coordinator for the NMDOH Family Infant Toddler Program.

The presentation is open to all New Mexicans, online or by telephone.

English Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_I5b7KH82RH6G08ddsYFbvw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Spanish Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/94945724580

Meeting ID: 949 4572 4580 Dial-In: 253 215 8782 or 346 248 7799

Recordings and presentations from previous ECECD webinars can be found on newmexicokids.org.

###

Contact: Matt Bieber Director of Communications Early Childhood Education and Care Department matt.bieber@state.nm.us