Coronavirus - South Africa: 768 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

A total of 13538 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 768 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 26 new COVID-19 related deaths and send our condolences to the loved ones. We must work together until we see this outbreak through.

