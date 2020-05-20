Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Namibia: German Embassy supports families in need

The German Embassy supports families in need with food donations in the informal settlements of Windhoek.

A total of approximately 170,000 NAD (8,736.00 EUR) from the micro project fund was made available as an immediate measure. These funds were used to purchase food parcels for 100 single mothers and 100 needy households registered with the Lidar Community Foundation in Katutura.

The distributed items include staple foods such as maize meal, flour, pasta, rice, sugar, cooking oil, but also soap and detergent. In addition the single mothers with babies also received baby food and diapers for their children.

To comply with the applicable national COVID-19 health & hygiene rules, 2 reusable face masks per household, manufactured by "Aphrodite Trading" were added to each package.

Furthermore a feeding program is supported through the funds. It aims at reaching members of the Lidar Community who have no cooking facilities themselves. One warm meal per day can be picked-up from the center.

When visiting the women's center of the Lidar Community Foundation at Damara Location, Ellen Gölz, Chargée d'Affaires a.i. of the German Embassy thanked the Executive Director of Lidar Serley D. Khaxas and the staff for their co-operation: "We are glad to be able to make a difference in the lives of families in need - together with you. The food donations are aimed at helping families with children who are particularly affected by the current situation."

Ms Khaxas expressed her gratitude for the support and pointed out: "It is indeed a big help for the people of the community, as many of them have lost their jobs and the food is the most urgent need that can be satisfied through this project in these difficult times. The young mothers in particular are thankful that the donated items include also some baby formula for their little ones."

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany - Windhoek.

