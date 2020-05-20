Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 21, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An Asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Brown
Scott Township
Village of Sardinia
Butler
Monroe Area Community Improvement Corporation
Crawford
Village of Chatfield
Cuyahoga
Polaris Career Center
Warrensville Heights City School District
Darke
Jackson Township
Erie
Village of Bay View
Fairfield
Village of Thurston
Franklin
Columbus Regional Airport Authority
Greater Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau
Ohio Department of Education
Hamilton
City of Norwood, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
Harrison Township
St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation
Village of St. Bernard
Hardin
Hardin Northern Public Library
Ridgemont Public Library
Huron
Huron County Family and Children First Council
Mahoning
Ohio Housing Authority Property and Casualty, Inc.
Monroe
Washington Township
Montgomery
Montgomery County Agricultural Society
Ottawa
Salem Township
Richland
Marvin Memorial Library
Seneca
Tiffin Seneca Public Library
Stark
Canal Fulton Public Library
North Canton Public Library
Rodman Public Library
Tuscarawas
Salem Township Union Cemetery
Union
Marysville-Union County Port Authority
Washington
Clare Petty, Medicaid Provider
Wolf Creek Local School District
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
