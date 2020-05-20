Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,159 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 21, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An Asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Brown

Scott Township

Village of Sardinia

 Butler

Monroe Area Community Improvement Corporation

 Crawford

Village of Chatfield

 Cuyahoga

Polaris Career Center

Warrensville Heights City School District

 Darke

Jackson Township

 Erie

Village of Bay View

 Fairfield

Village of Thurston

 Franklin

Columbus Regional Airport Authority

Greater Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau

Ohio Department of Education

 Hamilton

City of Norwood, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

Harrison Township

St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation

Village of St. Bernard

 Hardin

Hardin Northern Public Library

Ridgemont Public Library

 Huron

Huron County Family and Children First Council

 Mahoning

Ohio Housing Authority Property and Casualty, Inc.

 Monroe

Washington Township

 Montgomery

Montgomery County Agricultural Society

 Ottawa

Salem Township

 Richland

Marvin Memorial Library

 Seneca

Tiffin Seneca Public Library

 Stark

Canal Fulton Public Library

North Canton Public Library

Rodman Public Library

 Tuscarawas

Salem Township Union Cemetery

 Union

Marysville-Union County Port Authority

 Washington

Clare Petty, Medicaid Provider

Wolf Creek Local School District

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) -644-1111

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 21, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.