Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 21, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An Asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Brown Scott Township Village of Sardinia Butler Monroe Area Community Improvement Corporation Crawford Village of Chatfield Cuyahoga Polaris Career Center Warrensville Heights City School District Darke Jackson Township Erie Village of Bay View Fairfield Village of Thurston Franklin Columbus Regional Airport Authority Greater Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau Ohio Department of Education Hamilton City of Norwood, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. Harrison Township St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation Village of St. Bernard Hardin Hardin Northern Public Library Ridgemont Public Library Huron Huron County Family and Children First Council Mahoning Ohio Housing Authority Property and Casualty, Inc. Monroe Washington Township Montgomery Montgomery County Agricultural Society Ottawa Salem Township Richland Marvin Memorial Library Seneca Tiffin Seneca Public Library Stark Canal Fulton Public Library North Canton Public Library Rodman Public Library Tuscarawas Salem Township Union Cemetery Union Marysville-Union County Port Authority Washington Clare Petty, Medicaid Provider Wolf Creek Local School District

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

