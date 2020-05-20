Update on Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (the “Corporation” or “Dundee”) announces that, after careful consideration and in accordance with applicable corporate and securities laws and stock exchange rules, it has decided to postpone its annual meeting of shareholders to a later date in 2020.



The Corporation intends to rely on the temporary blanket relief provided by the Canadian Securities Administrators, including the exemptive relief contained in Ontario Instrument 51-504 Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials of the Ontario Securities Commission to postpone the public filing of its executive compensation disclosure until such time as it is filed and delivered to shareholders as part of the Corporation’s information circular relating to its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders. The Corporation is considering an appropriate time and format for its annual meeting of shareholders and will provide further information on its annual meeting of shareholders when it has appropriately considered all applicable issues.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

