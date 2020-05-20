Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dream Unlimited Corp. Quarterly Class A Subordinate Voting Share and Class B Common Share Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM UNLIMITED CORP. (TSX:DRM) announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.030 per Class A Subordinate Voting Share and Class B Common Share payable on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020.

The dividends are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of section 89 of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Dream is a leading developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto, owns stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S., and has an established and successful asset management business, inclusive of $9 billion of assets under management across three Toronto Stock Exchange listed trusts and numerous partnerships. We also develop land and residential assets in Western Canada for immediate sale. Dream expects to generate more recurring income in the future as its urban development properties are completed and held for the long term. Dream has a proven track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities.          

For further information, please contact:

Dream Unlimited Corp.

Meaghan Peloso Kim Lefever
VP & Chief Accounting Officer Director, Investor Relations
(416) 365-6322 (416) 365-6339
mpeloso@dream.ca klefever@dream.ca

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


