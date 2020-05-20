Malibu.com Is Available For Acquisition
California Dreaming? It doesn't get better than this! Opportunity to own Malibu.com and develop a real estate, dining, shopping, vacationing site and more...
This is one domain name that requires little explanation. It speaks for itself.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, US, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A one of a kind opportunity to digitally own the American Dream.
Geocentric Media, Inc is pleased to announce that they are the exclusive broker for one of the most luxurious, desirable, beautiful, and wealthiest cities in the world.....Malibu.com. CEO Fred Mercaldo states: "For anyone that has been fortunate enough to spend time in Malibu, you understand how special it really is. It is the epitome of the American Dream. While there are many potential great ways to develop and monetize Malibu.com, probably the best use of this incredible name is to develop it as a luxury real estate portal. Homes routinely sell in the $20M to $100M range, and the agency with the right balance of sophistication, ambition, and professionalism will be able to take their existing business to the next level with this name."
This digital asset has powerful commercial value for the right owner. Home to world class dining, shopping, vacationing, and some of the most valuable and breathtaking real estate in the world. Spanning 21 miles along the iconic Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu is home to many celebrities and industry leaders, and it is a brand known throughout the world.
Rarely does an asset of the caliber of Malibu.com become available. Mercaldo states: "We will entertain offers in the $1.2M to $1.5M range, and we are looking forward to discussing the acquisition with the right buyer. Domain Broker participation is invited. We expect that Malibu.com will sell quickly.
