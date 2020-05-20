Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,203 in the last 365 days.

Malibu.com Is Available For Acquisition

Malibu Beach

Malibu View

Malibu Weekend

Weekend at the Beach House

California Dreaming? It doesn't get better than this! Opportunity to own Malibu.com and develop a real estate, dining, shopping, vacationing site and more...

This is one domain name that requires little explanation. It speaks for itself.”
— Fred Mercaldo
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, US, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A one of a kind opportunity to digitally own the American Dream.

Geocentric Media, Inc is pleased to announce that they are the exclusive broker for one of the most luxurious, desirable, beautiful, and wealthiest cities in the world.....Malibu.com. CEO Fred Mercaldo states: "For anyone that has been fortunate enough to spend time in Malibu, you understand how special it really is. It is the epitome of the American Dream. While there are many potential great ways to develop and monetize Malibu.com, probably the best use of this incredible name is to develop it as a luxury real estate portal. Homes routinely sell in the $20M to $100M range, and the agency with the right balance of sophistication, ambition, and professionalism will be able to take their existing business to the next level with this name."

This digital asset has powerful commercial value for the right owner. Home to world class dining, shopping, vacationing, and some of the most valuable and breathtaking real estate in the world. Spanning 21 miles along the iconic Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu is home to many celebrities and industry leaders, and it is a brand known throughout the world.

Rarely does an asset of the caliber of Malibu.com become available. Mercaldo states: "We will entertain offers in the $1.2M to $1.5M range, and we are looking forward to discussing the acquisition with the right buyer. Domain Broker participation is invited. We expect that Malibu.com will sell quickly. This is one domain name that requires little explanation. It speaks for itself."

Fred Mercaldo
Geocentric Media, Inc
+1 602-859-3786
email us here

You just read:

Malibu.com Is Available For Acquisition

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.