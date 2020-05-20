Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update - 20 May 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 3460; of these twenty -four (24) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Three-Hundred-Eighty-Nine (389). Among the confirmed cases, 18 of them are male and 6 are female. All of them are Ethiopians and their age ranges from 4 to 57 years old. Among the cases nine (9) of them are identified from Addis Ababa (five Contact with confirmed cases and four case with no contact with confirmed cases and no travel history), seven (7) from Tigray Region (four cases with travel history and three cases with contact with confirmed cases; of which one is in Mekelle quarantine center and six are in Maycadra quarantine center) and eight (8) from Amhara region (with travel history from abroad and in Metema quarantine center).

The potential sources of exposure of the confirmed cases are presented below:

Potential Exposure Number of Cases Travel history from abroad 12 Contact with confirmed cases 8 Cases with no contact with confirmed cases and no travel history 4 Total 24

Furthermore, two (2) people from Amhara region recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries one-hundred-twenty-two (122).

The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, returnees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.

Total laboratory test conducted 65,760 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 3460 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 24 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers 260 Patients in intensive care 0 Newly recovered 2 Total recovered 122 Total deaths 5 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 389

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Considering the increase in transmission of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures. We need to be reminded that every single action we take determines the risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, we should:

• Maintain physical distancing

• Wash our hands with water and soap frequently

• Stay at home and avoid mass gatherings

• Cover our mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when going outdoors