Dream Industrial REIT May 2020 Monthly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) today announced its May 2020 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The May distribution will be payable on June 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as at May 29, 2020.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 262 industrial properties comprising approximately 25.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Its objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT
     
Brian Pauls Lenis Quan Alexander Sannikov
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Chief Operating Officer
(416) 365-2365 (416) 365-2353 (416) 365-4106
bpauls@dream.ca  lquan@dream.ca  asannikov@dream.ca 

