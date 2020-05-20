Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,128 in the last 365 days.

Dream Office REIT May 2020 Monthly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) (“Dream Office” or the “Trust”) today announced its May 2020 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The May distribution will be payable on June 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as at May 29, 2020.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Michael J. Cooper Jay Jiang
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
(416) 365-5145
mcooper@dream.ca 		 (416) 365-6638
jjiang@dream.ca 

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Dream Office REIT May 2020 Monthly Distribution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.