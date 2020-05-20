Virtu Lauches Open Technology, a Data-as-a-Service Platform for Access to Multi-Asset Class APIs

Open Technology provides subscribers access to APIs through Virtu’s Portal covering equity, FX, fixed income and futures.



Curated datasets available for aggregation and analysis or integration with in-house and third-party applications

Subscribers can write scripts that can range from simple queries that access benchmark and trade data to the detailed analysis of historic transaction cost analysis results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of global, multi-asset, financial services technology with solutions that span the complete investment and trading lifecycle, announced the launch of Open Technology, a new data-as-a-service platform.

Open Technology hosts a growing catalogue of services and data endpoints enabled by a unified, high-performance application programming interface (API) architecture. The APIs allow subscribers to access normalized market-data calculations as well as enriched transaction cost data across equity, FX, fixed income and futures.

Open Technology provides access to Virtu’s calculated Transaction Cost Analytics (TCA) results as well as Virtu’s curated and cleansed market-data APIs for clients to perform in-house analysis directly as well as API access to Virtu’s full suite of multi-asset market impact models.

“Our new product, Open Technology, is just one of the many new offerings that have come out of our multi-year infrastructure rebuild,” said Kevin O’Connor, head of Virtu’s broker-neutral Analytics and Workflow Technology division. “At launch, the initial set of APIs address client demand for direct access to the data underlying their transaction cost analysis and our Open Technology platform makes this accessible, even for non-programmers.”

Virtu’s TCA products are offered through Virtu’s broker-neutral Workflow Technology and Analytics division which is used by many buy-side and sell-side firms across the globe to help monitor, analyze and improve their quality of execution. Future APIs built on the Open Technology platform will enable access to data and services from other Virtu businesses including Workflow Technology and Execution Services.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and a myriad of other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

