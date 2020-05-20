Lexia Learning Literacy Products Honored as Finalists in The EdTech Awards 2020

/EIN News/ -- Boston, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone company (NYSE: RST), today announced that its personalized literacy programs Lexia®PowerUp Literacy® and Lexia® Core5® Reading were chosen as finalists in The 2020 EdTech Cool Tool Awards by EdTech Digest.

For the past 10 years, the esteemed national edtech awards program has sought to celebrate and highlight the innovators, leaders, and trendsetters across the K-12, higher education, and skills and workforce sectors. This year’s finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

“We are honored to have Lexia products recognized for the innovative way they empower teachers to individualize and personalize learning, engage students with compelling and rigorous content, and ensure students achieve the academic success and personal literacy growth they need to excel in today’s world,” said Nick Gaehde, president of Lexia Learning.

Recognized as a finalist in the category of best language arts solution, the company’s flagship product, Core5, provides a systematic and structured approach to six critical areas of reading. The program creates personalized learning paths for students of all abilities through an adaptive placement and scaffolded activities that align to rigorous outside standards. Originally introduced in 2013, the Core5 program underwent its largest expansion in 2019 with added support for students in upper elementary grades, including three new levels and nearly 300 new online units – each with added practice and explicit instruction when students need it.

PowerUp was chosen as a finalist in the categories of best personalized learning solution and best literacy/reading solution. PowerUp is designed to help struggling and nearly-proficient readers in grades 6–12 become proficient readers and confident learners. PowerUp helps educators simultaneously address gaps in fundamental literacy skills while helping students build the higher-order skills they need to comprehend, analyze, evaluate, and compare increasingly complex literary and informational texts. Blending online student-driven explicit instruction with offline teacher-delivered lessons and activities, PowerUp empowers secondary teachers—regardless of their background or expertise in reading—to deliver the exact instruction each student needs to become a proficient reader. Recently, PowerUp received a “Strong” rating from the independent review organization Evidence for ESSA. The rating means that the program meets federal standards under the Every Student Succeeds Act for demonstrating “Strong Evidence” of efficacy (the highest rating for any intervention, product or program).

“A very big congratulations to the finalists and winners of The EdTech Awards 2020,” said Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, Victor Rivero. “To those moving students forward across K-12, higher education, and workforce learning—in these unprecedented times—we hope this recognition brings you some much-deserved joy and light to help see you through!”

A complete list of finalists and winners can be found at https://edtechdigest.com/2020-finalists-winners/ .

About Lexia Learning

Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone company, empowers educators through adaptive assessment and personalized instruction. For more than 30 years, the company has been on the leading edge of research and product development as it relates to student reading skills. With a robust offering that includes solutions for differentiated instruction, personalized learning, and assessment, Lexia Learning provides educators with the tools to intensify and accelerate literacy skills development for students of all abilities. For more information, visit www.lexialearning.com.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people’s lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company’s innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone’s language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write, and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs.

For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com. “Rosetta Stone” is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

