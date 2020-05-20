Double Down CBD Launches Groundbreaking CBD And CBG Tinctures

Developed with Patent-Pending Extraction Technology and Process, Double Down Offers Clear Product Differentiation With 100% Organic, Solvent Free Products That Deliver Superior Purity and Potency from Farm to Tincture™

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Double Down CBD , maker of ultra-pure, hemp-based wellness products, announced today the immediate availability of its CBD and CBG tinctures. Double Down CBD and CBG products deliver impactful and immediate effects of the natural and scientifically proven benefits of CBD and CBG such as relief from stress, anxiety, pain, and inflammation as well as an enhanced overall sense of wellness.



The company takes a unique and organic approach to the development of its CBD and CBG rich products. Though new to the consumer, Double Down CBD has been hand crafting and refining its development process and products for over three years with the help of a truly diverse and engaged group of beta customers. With significant intellectual property, the company has filed patents on both its organic and unique process and technology.

The Double Down team works directly with select farmers in the Pacific Northwest to choose and specify the highest quality Hemp plant flower to be small batch crafted from farm to tincture™. All products are backed by rigorous testing via an independent licensed laboratory. Customers and resellers have full access to individual detailed test results by batch on the company website.

The initial product launch consists of two key products in 30ML Tincture bottles. The potent Double Down CBD 100 % Natural Hemp Flower Extract and the groundbreaking Double Down CBD/CBG 100 % Natural Hemp Flower Extract which consists of equal parts CBD and the revolutionary cannabinoid CBG (Cannabigerol). Several of the CBG related health benefits are highlighted in further detail from a recent article in Healthline.com .

The Double Down CBD100% Natural Hemp Flower Extract price is $75 per 30ml bottle and the Double Down CBD/CBG 100% Natural Hemp Flower Extract is $95. Products can be purchased directly from the company online via its website https://doubledowncbd.com/ with the additional option of a subscription service that provides automatic refills at significant savings to the consumer. Double Down CBD products are also available to consumers through a select network of resellers and wellness shops throughout the U.S. and Canada. Double Down CBD guarantees the quality and satisfaction of its products to its customers with a 100% money back guarantee.

“Our patent-pending extraction process allows us to deliver organic CBD and CBG tinctures that are solvent free and water soluble, allowing the body to absorb the product faster and more effectively,” said Jonathan Boys, Double Down CBD Co-Founder and Director. “Websters Dictionary describes Double Down as: zealous, or resolute in a position or undertaking, and we have tremendous resolve for this mission of providing the most effective CBD wellness experience possible to the consumer, we take this very personally,” concluded Boys.

Why Double Down Extract Products Are Unique:

CBD/CBG from organic hemp flower only, no isolates, pure extract

No chemicals or alcohol, pesticide free

100 % organically extracted in small batches

Water soluble for rapid absorption and relief

Cultivated and produced in the U.S.

Independently lab-tested, see QR code

Deep rich natural color and taste

About Double Down CBD

Double Down CBD was created by a team of passionate life enthusiasts combining their unique strengths to create a CBD wellness company dedicated to enhancing lives. The company’s patent-pending, proprietary extraction process was developed over several years with thorough testing and refinement to ensure that users have the best CBD and CBG wellness experience possible. The extraction process truly differentiates Double Down CBD products and are environmentally friendly, always crafted in small batches and meticulously managed - from farm to tincture™. All of our products are gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, free of additives, pesticides and 100 % natural. For more information and to purchase products please visit us at www.doubledowncbd.com

For More Information Contact:

Media Relations

Tanya Jeffers

775-470-8203 direct

415-720-6456 mobile

tanya@tanyajeffers.com

Investor Relations

investorrelations@doubledowncbd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0e4418d-2106-4172-93ec-7330e18ab6b1