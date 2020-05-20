TSAVO Oilfield Services endorses Equal by 30 Campaign

In yet another bold move, TSAVO Oilfield Services (TSAVO) (www.TSAVOOilfieldServices.com) becomes a signatory of the Equal by 30 campaign, alongside 7 key partners across the African continent, including the African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org).

“My name is Eng. Elizabeth Rogo, an African woman and the Founder & CEO of TSAVO Oilfield Services as well as the President – East Africa, for the African Energy Chamber. It fills me with great joy to join and support the Equal by 30 campaign. I know too well just how vital a role women can play in the energy sector, when they seize opportunities and create them, as I have been able to do. I want more women to become involved and to show the next generation that the sky is the limit! Women are incredibly bright and resourceful – I’ve seen that time and again throughout my career. We must help bring down barriers to women’s participation in energy, especially in Africa.”

“It’s my great honour to encourage women around me in all that I do and I look forward to championing this campaign in all our efforts. As we continue to push for gender diversity and women empowerment, we value the participation of the men in the energy sector who walk with us and support this initiative, including at TSAVO. The inclusion of women in all aspects of the energy sector is at the core of who we are and what we represent.” Eng. Rogo added.

To further the aims of Equal by 30, TSAVO commits to the following objectives:

We believe in offering a safe, transparent, respectful and inclusive work environment and attractive opportunities for development for all our staff We are committed to providing training opportunities to all employees to avoid toxic or misogynistic working environments, so that our workplaces are free of harassment, violence and bullying behaviours for all As such, our equality principles are embedded in our organizational manual and our code of conduct, which all employees must abide by and promote internally We are committed to attracting more women in all departments, while being aware that there is a shortage of women willing and/or able to perform technical or operations jobs in challenging field conditions. To that end, we commit to nurturing and creating opportunities to encourage girls and women to take up STEM subjects and pursue careers in the energy industry as best we can in our networks We are aiming for approximately 50% representation of women across all levels - including in the leadership team and at board level, by the year 2030 We are committed to providing fair compensation and equal pay for work of equal value. We also commit to providing career progression opportunities Importantly, we commit to nurturing the women in our company, so that they may eventually become Ambassadors in their field, championing the Equal by 30 Initiative Finally, we commit to encouraging our clients and partners to have a strong inclusive agenda, which will further facilitate women’s involvement in the energy industry

As of 6 May 2020, with the 7 organisations signing on, we are now at 144 signatories in total, including 118 organisations, 13 partners and 13 governments. Equal by 30 is led and based at Natural Resources Canada, a division of the Government of Canada.

TSAVO’s Equal by 30 commitment page can be found here. (https://bit.ly/3g09gjQ)

For media enquiries, please contact: info@tsavooilfieldservices.com