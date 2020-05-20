Focusing on the Genes that Matter Most: 10x Genomics Launches Targeted Gene Expression Solution

New solution accelerates research validation in cancer, immunology and drug discovery

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its earlier reveal at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting, 10x Genomics , Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today launched its Targeted Gene Expression Solution for single cell and shortly following for spatial genomic research. Targeted Gene Expression gives scientists the ability to focus their research on the cell types and biomarkers that matter most to their research, enabling them to answer biological questions quickly and efficiently.



“Our Targeted Gene Expression Solution provides customers the option to progress from unbiased discoveries to more focused research questions by looking at a subset of genes of interest, which can increase sample throughput, streamline data analysis, and reduce sequencing and computational burdens,” said Ben Hindson, Co-founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer of 10x Genomics. “By focusing on the genes that matter most, researchers can ultimately bring better treatments and therapeutics through clinical trials more efficiently.”

This approach also captures unique gene expression signatures, probes disease and drug targets and allows for the discovery of mechanisms through which small molecules act. Using this technology, researchers can measure the effects of activation or inhibition of signalling pathways. In addition, it also allows the scientific community to dissect signalling pathways using targeted CRISPR screens.

“10x-targeted single-cell RNA sequencing will allow us to focus on the expression of relevant immuno-oncology genes, streamline our data analysis and reduce our sequencing costs,” said Aude Chapuis, M.D., Assistant Member, Program in Immunology Clinical Research Division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

10x’s Targeted Gene Expression Solution benefits from a list of comprehensive pre-designed gene panels that are relevant for different research areas, including cancer, immunology, neuroscience and various disease and drug targeting applications. This technology is also customizable for individualized research goals, improving experimental efficiency while maintaining high gene sensitivities. A 10x Custom Panel Designer, which will be released later this year, will enable customers to either add on genes to existing panels or create fully custom panels.

“Target enrichment of informative transcripts balances costs with biological insight,” added Joseph Replogle, Weissman Lab, UCSF, “and enables users to easily adapt the 10x Genomics platform to their question of interest."

The Targeted Gene Expression Solution is available for pre-orders beginning today. In conjunction with the announcement, 10x Genomics is offering a webinar to help researchers better understand how their research could benefit from Targeted Gene Expression. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com/products/targeted-gene-expression .

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including 97 of the top 100 global research institutions and 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 860 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company's patent portfolio comprises more than 740 issued patents and patent applications.

