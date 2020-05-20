A. Duie Pyle Wins Uline’s 2019 Exceptional Performance Award

Leading shipping distributor in North America recognizes Pyle for its hard work and dedication to exceed customer expectations throughout the Northeast

/EIN News/ -- WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, and its employees have received the 2019 Exceptional Performance Award in recognition of all the hard work and dedication to Uline – the leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials throughout North America.



Pyle has serviced Uline for almost three years, helping Uline meet and exceed their customer delivery expectations in the Northeast.

“It’s an honor for Pyle to be recognized by Uline – a valued customer and member of the Pyle family – with this award,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle. “With our next-day transportation capabilities and 96 years of operational excellence, we take great pride in doing our job professionally and efficiently to help clients go above and beyond for their own customers.”

“People are, and will always be, our greatest asset. Thanks to John’s leadership and dedication, combined with his staff’s teamwork and energy, we’re able to fulfill our promise of fast, reliable service to our customers,” said Angelo Ventrone, VP of Logistics at Uline. “A. Duie Pyle’s abilities and contributions are an important key to the success of our entire operation.”

Over the last year, Pyle has won a variety of awards, including the Traffic Club of Philadelphia’s 2020 Company of the Year, Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2019 SDCE 100 Award, 2019 Food Logistics Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List, 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award, and Food Logistics’ 2019 Top Green Providers List.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 96 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 11 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.7 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

About Uline

Uline, a family-owned business, is the leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials to businesses throughout North America. For over 40 years, we've stayed committed to providing the highest levels of service and quality products to our customers. Depend on Uline to build your business — we won't let you down.

