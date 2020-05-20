Simkiss & Block Digitally Transforms with Applied

Independent insurance agency selects Applied Digital Agency software to create complete visibility into the business, in the office and remotely

/EIN News/ -- UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Simkiss & Block has selected Applied Digital Agency® software to manage their entire book across all lines of business from anywhere. Applied Digital Agency will enable Simkiss & Block to manage both their P/C and benefits business via a single technology solution, eliminating duplicative work and manual entry caused by disparate systems. The agency will also integrate customer service software, including a self-service portal and mobile apps, to provide customers anytime, anywhere access to policy information.

“When we acquired our benefits business in 2018, we knew we needed a system that would enable us to manage both our P/C business and benefits as there was too much time wasted with re-keying information into different systems and not enough visibility into accounts,” said Joe Kolok, vice president, Simkiss & Block. “Applied’s Digital Agency software enables us to work within one system for all tasks regardless of time or place, while also enabling cross-selling with more visibility into client accounts across lines of business."

Applied’s Digital Agency software consists of a foundational management system, mobile technology and insurer connectivity, hosted on the cloud. The fully integrated software enables agencies to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. By leveraging integrated software applications that enable agencies to manage their entire business and eliminate duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems, digital agencies operate more efficiently, better leverage insurer relationships, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“As more agents are diversifying their book of business to drive growth, they must have the technology to enable ease of doing business across all lines,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “The Applied Digital Agency software allows staff at Simkiss & Block to manage all lines of business in a single system regardless of role, time or location, creating greater connectivity throughout the agency.”

