NETA Announces New NETA Accredited Companies

NETA welcomes Hood Patterson & Dewar, Inc., Capitol Area Testing, Inc., and PowerSouth Testing, Inc. as the newest NETA Accredited Companies

/EIN News/ -- PORTAGE, Mich., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – is pleased to announce Hood Patterson & Dewar, Inc., Capitol Area Testing, Inc., and PowerSouth Testing, Inc. as the newest NETA Accredited Companies.

NETA Accredited Companies are third-party, independent electrical testing and engineering service businesses providing full-service testing, analysis, and maintenance of electrical power systems. NETA maintains a two-fold accreditation process that accredits the company and certifies its individual technicians. The accreditation standards assure consumers of both the qualifications of the company as well as the credentials of the individual technician.

“We are pleased to recognize these exceptional companies as NETA Accredited Companies.  This respected achievement is held in high regard throughout the power distribution industry,” says Ken Bassett, Chair, NETA Membership Committee. “NETA Accredited Companies are a sought-after resource in the electrical testing industry.  Recognized for their professional services, commitment to safety, and qualifications of their certified field service technicians.”

Established in 1982, Hood Patterson & Dewar (HP&D) is a leading provider of testing services in critical facilities across the country and around the world. A full-service testing firm, HP&D is 100% employee-owned and offers clients unparalleled expertise in the planning, delivery, use, and control of complex electrical and mechanical building systems. They have offices in Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Since 2006, Capitol Area Testing Inc., located in Crownsville, MD, has been 70% dedicated to new data center acceptance testing, which Includes MV distribution equipment, MV redundant power systems, LV redundant power systems, critical power distribution, and mechanical support systems. In addition, they provide maintenance testing to existing data centers and maintenance and acceptance testing services to the major utility companies in the area.

Located in Cedartown, Georgia, PowerSouth Testing, Inc. offers services in the southeastern United States. PowerSouth offers a wide range of electrical testing services including low- and medium- voltage installation and testing services, breakers, switchgear, transformers, infrared inspection, protective relays, commissioning, and emergency services. PowerSouth also has extensive experience with medium-voltage cable splicing and terminating. PowerSouth performs work for customers in various industries, with a majority of the work in industrial, construction, commercial, data center, and hospital facilities.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

Contact: Katie Polzin
NETA —InterNational Electrical Testing Association
Telephone: 888.300.6382 (NETA)
kpolzin@netaworld.org

 

