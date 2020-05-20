Lukas Politis Speaks Out Regarding COVID-19 and Sports Communications
In two recent interviews, Lukas Politis shared how he is staying productive and connecting with nature throughout the coronavirus pandemicPEARL RIVER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lukas Politis has recently been featured in two exclusive interviews with Ideamensch and The Hustler’s Digest. He explained how he is connecting with nature during the COVID-19 pandemic and how he maintains productivity.
With a passion for innovation in sports and sports communications, Lukas Politis is studying Media and Strategic Communications with a concentration on Digital Media and Production at Iona College. He is currently in the developmental stages of his first business venture.
In his interview with Ideamensch, Lukas shared how he maintains productivity and achieves goals. He further explained how he brings ideas to life.
“The most important aspect of bringing ideas to life begins with the notebook. Having a blank book that you carry around to fill with notes, ideas, and inspiration is the foundation to bringing ideas to life,” said Lukas Politis.
“If you do not have a way to record your thoughts on hand, the odds of your ideas being forgotten increases exponentially.”
In his interview with The Hustler’s Digest, Lukas explained how the coronavirus pandemic is presenting its own set of challenges by forcing us to adapt to new routines and shared the importance of getting outside during this time.
“Fresh air, exercise, and being surrounded by trees and other greenery are all well-documented ways of helping people cope with things like anxiety and depression. Since these mental health issues are some of the most cited as being associated with isolation and lockdown, I believe that making time to get outdoors in whatever capacity you are able to can help a lot of people in dealing with some of the negative aspects of the pandemic,” shared Lukas Politis.
About Lukas Politis
Lukas Politis lives in Pearl River, New York. A graduate of Iona College, where he majored in Media and Strategic Communications with a concentration in Digital Media and Production. While at Iona he was involved in a variety of activities on and off campus and volunteered frequently with his fraternity, Zeta Kappa Chi. With the belief that sports communications and broadcasting is an art form in itself, he is excited to launch his career and bring innovation to the industry. He is currently in the developmental stages of his own business venture.
