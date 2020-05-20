Love wine? Tour the Great Wineries of ISrael with Free Live Streamed Events featuring Tastings, Cooking Classes, Tours
Join Wine Experts, Winemakers, and Celebrity Chefs in a 24-Part Series Celebrating All Things Israeli Wine; May - July 5th (www.kosherwine.com/experiences)NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever dreamed of a sunset picnic in a historic vineyard? Interested in an exclusive tour of a secret wine cave? Curious about life on a kibbutz winery?
Novices and oenophiles alike can explore all this and more with Kosherwine.com’s free Live-Streamed Wine Events, presented in partnership with the Israeli Wine Producers Association (IWPA), May through July 5, 2020.
Visit Kosherwine.com (www.kosherwine.com/experiences) for a full schedule, to register, receive notices of every event, and catch up on past episodes.
The 24-part series launched on May 3 with a tour of the internationally renowned boutique winery, Shiloh Winery, featuring winemaker Amichai Lurie. Another on May 14 offered a wine tasting with Illana Ben-Zaken from the famed Castel Winery, the first modern-day vineyard in the ancient Judean Hills. Upcoming highlights include a live cooking class with celebrity chef Avner Guzman, an introduction to the art of blending wines, a cocktail class featuring Morad wines, a walking tour of Jerusalem as it prepares for the Sabbath, and tasting notes with Shiloh winemaker Amichai Lourie.
Each event focuses on a different Israeli wine producer whose notable products are widely distributed across the U.S. and beyond: Yatir, Nadiv, Zion Winery, Binyamina, and others.
Viewers will be able to purchase Sampler Sets from each winery at a discount price to taste along with the experts or enjoy afterwards. They are encouraged to submit questions for the expert prior to these sessions, and one lucky winner will receive a free bottle of wine and a VIP winery tour for each live event.
Kosherwine.com is the largest kosher wine e-commerce retailer and a great resource for information and news about kosher wine. Under President Dovid Riven, the company carries the largest selection of kosher wines as well as the largest selection of wines from Israel. It ships to 46 states in the USA (free shipping with 12 bottle purchase).
The Israeli Wine Producers Association (IWPA) was established to unify the leading quality Israeli wineries to promote Israel as a fine wine growing region. Under Executive VP Josh Greenstein, IWPA positions these fine Israeli wines as an essential category to be included in all better wine retail outlets and restaurants. Israeli wine blends ancient history with the most modern technology to produce some of the industry’s finest wines, making Israel one of the fastest growing winemaking regions in the world.
For more information visit: www.kosherwine.com/experiences
