Albert Boufarah, CEO of SAMR Inc. Announces Intent to Expand Into Pennsylvania
LAKEWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From its humble beginnings 20 years ago to its growth to a regional powerhouse today, Lakewood, NJ based electronics recycler SAMR Inc. has seen its business grow well beyond the Garden State. In particular, they have brought a number of municipalities & businesses on board from Pennsylvania. This growth has led Albert Boufarah, founder & President of the company, to establish a new 30,000 square foot collection & recycling facility in the Keystone State.
“We’ve identified our top area for growth in the last several years as Pennsylvania, especially within an hour of the State Capital, Harrisburg.”, said Boufarah. “To better serve our customers in the central part of the State as well as broaden our reach to the Greater Pittsburgh Region, we are announcing a plan to establish a new location to be determined, which will be a short drive away from Harrisburg proper.”.
The new SAMR Inc. facility, which will be at a location to be announced, will have all the amenities of a contemporary electronics recycling facility: full staff, security cameras operating 24/7/365, and state of the art equipment to shred hard drives, dismantle electronics, & bale scrap components. “We’re beyond excited to be giving Pennsylvania the e-waste recycling company it deserves.”, Al Boufarah exclaims.
When asked about the key to longevity in such a competitive industry, Boufarah simply said “Being there when our customers need us. We work with a lot of towns that fill up dumpsters every 2 weeks. It’s essential that we are there within 3 days of being called based on the volumes that they generate.”.
SAMR Inc. recycles electronics, scrap metal, lamps, batteries & more, providing service to businesses, schools, medical centers, etc. going up to Maine & down to Virginia. Data destruction is taken very seriously at the company: they are HIPAA compliant and provide Certificates of Destruction for every customer who brings hard drives and/or memory to their facilities.
To schedule a pickup or event, call (866) 509-7267 or find them online at http://www.samrinc.com.
