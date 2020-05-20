David Stanger Featured in Exclusive Interviews

In two recent interviews, David Stanger spoke about his career in real estate and shared what he has learned throughout his career

LAKEWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, David Stanger was featured in two separate interviews with Inspirery and Thrive Global . He shared his experiences and what he has learned throughout his career in real estate.In 2010, David Stanger founded Westmarq Real Estate Group and currently acts as the company's VP. He holds a Bachelor of Talmudic Law degree from Beth Medrash Govoha and a degree in Real Estate Finance and Investment from NYU SCPS.In his interview with Inspirery, David explained how his company rose from the ashes of the housing crisis of 2008, which led to the great recession. Westmarq Real Estate Group was created as a solution to help clients navigate the turbulent waters of foreclosure."As many people do not have the resources to be able to turn their finances around," said David Stanger, "I wanted to use my skillset to help them create a sustainable future for them and their families."In his interview with Thrive Global, he shared how he has learned to be an effective leader for his team and said that encouragement goes a long way when it comes to motivation."Most people are able to perform far beyond their capabilities but fall short because they lack confidence," said David Stanger."Most people have a negative internal dialogue, allowing themselves to reinforce the belief that they are not smart, talented, or capable; they rely on feedback from others to feel confident, and it is my job to try and show them that confidence comes from the inside."David also recently spoke about how COVID-19 is impacting the real estate market.